

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $102.49 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $116.62 million, or $3.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Domino's Pizza Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $102.49 Mln. vs. $116.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.82 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



