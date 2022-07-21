Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.07.2022
21.07.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2022-07-21 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 205906)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 55 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp
with effect from 2022-07-22. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment
of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080545
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
