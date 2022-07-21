Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announced that as of July 21, 2022 it closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche) of a non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 23, 2022 (the "Offering") and has issued 5,940,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$415,800. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for general working capital and exploration activities on the Company's Santa Maria property in Parral, Mexico.

A Finder's Fee of $23,394 was paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp. pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche.

Fabled may close one or more additional tranches of this same Offering for additional proceeds. A subsequent press release will be issued if any such closing occurs.

The closing of the Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares, Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period until November 21, 2022, which is four months and one day follow closing of the First Tranche in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Share Issuance to Agora

In addition the Company announces that, pursuant to its advertising agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("Agora"), dated November 15, 2021, and described in the Company's news release dated November 29, 2021, it will issue 211,875 Shares to Agora at a price per share of $0.08 in payment of $15,000 + HST for the period ended May 15, 2022.

The common shares issued to Agora are subject to a hold period until November 21, 2022, which is four months and one day following the issuance thereof in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

