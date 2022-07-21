

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $229.6 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $263.3 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.5 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.74 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $229.6 Mln. vs. $263.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



