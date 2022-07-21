

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Mario Draghi has resigned as Prime Minister of Italy's unity government.



Although Draghi won a confidence vote in the parliament on Wednesday night by 95 to 38, three key allies in his coalition boycotted the vote.



Draghi, who earlier said he doesn't wish to continue in office unless there is unity from his coalition partners, submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace in Rome on Thursday morning.



Draghi's resignation pushes the European Union's third-largest economy into another political uncertainty a year-and-a-half after he assumed office.



The former head of the European Central Bank was appointed Prime Minister in February 2021 with the task of leading the government through the Covid pandemic and economic recovery.



The current parliament's term expires in the first half of 2023, but chances are that the country will go for snap polls in October, reports say.







