Vegetable Concentrates Market size is expected to reach US$ 5 Bn in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022-2032 Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

It's expected that Europe will account for 1/5th of global vegetable concentrate consumption through 2032. Some of the key players in the vegetable concentrates market are Kerr Concentrates, Döhler Group, Kanegrade, Lemon Concentrate and Greenwood among others

NEWARK, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global vegetable concentrates market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.1% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 7.5 Bn by 2032.

Health benefits of consuming fresh vegetables are well known to all consumers, however, in recent times the consumption has peaked owing to growing focus on maintaining a healthy and nutrition rich diet.

This is anticipated to push demand for vegetable concentrates as they contain the same nutrients present in fresh vegetables. They are convenient to use and has a wide range of applications such as in beverages, confectionaries, soups etc.

Moreover, governments have been taking initiatives to encourage a healthier lifestyle among today's youth who are easily attracted towards fast food, resulting in cases of diabetes and obesity. As a result, manufacturers are targeting these younger generations by introducing different mixes and new varieties of products in the market.

"Rising demand for vegan food and beverage products, along with the introduction of new and innovative vegetable concentrate will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By form, the puree segment is expected to account for a dominant share in the market over the forecast period.

In terms of vegetable type, demand for pumpkin concentrate is forecast to remain high through 2032.

Based on applications, sales in the beverages segment will hold a lion's share in the global vegetable concentrate market.

Vegetable concentrates sold through offline sales channels are expected to hold a market share of over 45% in the forecast period

The North America vegetable concentrate market is expected to witness growth at a 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Top vegetable concentrate manufacturers are focusing on broadening their footprint across promising regions by introducing new products. Moreover, they have incorporated in-organic strategies as well such as developing strategic partnerships with existing players. For instance:

February 2019 , SVZ announced an increase in production of their vegetable ingredients in Othello, Washington by added a separate production line for of processing and packaging vegetable puree to meet the rising demands

Key Players:

Kerr Concentrates

Lemon Concentrate

Encore Fruit

Greenwood

SVZ

Döhler Group

Kanegrade

YAAX

Rahal Fruits And Flavors

Food Ingredients United States

Others

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vegetable concentrate market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product form (puree form, powder form, piece form and frozen form), vegetable type (tomato, beetroot, pea, carrot, pumpkin and other vegetables), application (beverage, soups & sauces, confectionery and other applications), sales channel (offline sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience store and other sales channel) and online sales channel (company website and e-commerce platform)), across seven major regions of the world.

Vegetable Concentrates Market by Category

By Product Form:

Puree Form

Powder Form

Pieces Form

Frozen Form

By Vegetable Type:

Tomato

Beetroot

Pea

Carrot

Pumpkin

Other Vegetables

By Application:

Beverage

Soups & Sauces

Confectionery

Other Applications

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Convenience Store



Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Company Website



E-commerce Platform

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

For additional insights on how growth of the vegetable concentrate market will shape up over the next decade, write to media@futuremarketinsights.com

