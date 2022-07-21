Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its ongoing exploration program on the Noel Paul Property and Wilding Lake Gold Project, both located in Central Newfoundland, Canada.

Highlights:

1,282 samples collected at the Carter Lake Block, an addition to the Noel Paul Property staked in 2021 (see news release dated July 28, 2021)

Results from 2021 regional reconnaissance program show meaningful gold anomalies covering more than five kilometres of strike length

Early-stage exploration areas with abundant potential

Cooper Quinn, President of Canterra, commented, "The Carter Lake Block is a greenfields portion of our extensive claims at the Noel Paul Property, with has had very little work done thus far. The completion of the soil sampling program represents an important step in advancing the project with the aim of generating new targets in the prospective Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor. We look forward to seeing the assay results and refining targets for more detailed exploration and follow up sampling."

Carter Lake Soil Sampling

Canterra has collected 1,282 soil samples at the Carter Lake Block as part of the summer 2022 exploration program. The Carter Lake Block, which was staked in 2021 based on recognition of a potential splay in the prospective Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, is largely unexplored beyond a limited reconnaissance soil sampling program with 500 metre spacing completed in 2021 (news release dated December 21, 2021). This sampling showed a broad soil anomaly with results ranging from 10 to 28 parts per billion gold (ppb Au). Assay results from the recently completed program are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the resulting data to be used in conjunction with airborne magnetic survey data to define further targets for exploration.





Figure 1 - Location of the Carter Lake Block in relation to Wilding, and the adjacent Noel Paul claims.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8054/131471_f93b2b90b422b902_002bfull.jpg





Figure 2 - Soil samples collected at the Carter Lake Block, with previous reconnaissance samples shown. Elevated gold in soil anomalies were discovered across five kilometres of strike length.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8054/131471_f93b2b90b422b902_003full.jpg

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is advancing its 100% owned Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, as well as its resource staged base metals projects, located 50km south, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 482km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. Canterra's team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and has been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the exploration programs through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Luke Longridge, Canterra Minerals' Vice President of Exploration, PhD, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

