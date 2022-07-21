A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies Expands Accenture Relationship; A2Z's Cust2Mate Smart Carts are Now Showcased at the Accenture Custom Innovation Network

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) (TSXV:AZ), today announced that, in conjunction with its strategic partnership with Accenture, the Company's smart carts are now showcased at the Accenture Custom Innovation Network("ACIN"), the largest Accenture showcase facility in Europe, in Milan, Italy.

A2Z's state-of-the-art Cust2Mate Smart Cart provides a contactless and convenient shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so that shoppers don't have to wait on lines. The platform also allows retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products with in-store promotions and collects valuable in-store shopping data to optimize operations and inventory management.

Rafael Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate, commented, "We're pleased to begin showcasing the Cust2Mate Smart Cart at ACIN as a part of our strategic partnership with Accenture. As we've said before, the Italian market represents a key opportunity for Cust2Mate and is an entry point into the overall European market for frictionless retail solutions. ACIN is Accenture's largest showcase facility in Europe, so having our carts on display at this location provides us with heightened visibility and valuable exposure to further strengthen our foothold and expand Cust2Mate's presence across the continent."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

