

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.84 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $1.80 billion, or $2.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.27 billion from $5.50 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q2): $6.27 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.



