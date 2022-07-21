

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.56 billion, or $9.57 per share. This compares with $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $11.79 billion from $8.79 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.56 Bln. vs. $1.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.57 vs. $5.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.79 Bln vs. $8.79 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de