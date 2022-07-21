

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.84 billion, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $5.42 billion from $5.75 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.84 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $5.42 Bln vs. $5.75 Bln last year.



