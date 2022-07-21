The auction will be held on October 25 and will be open to solar projects not exceeding 5 MW in size.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has launched an auction to contract 140 MW of distributed solar power. The selected projects will have a capacity of up to 5 MW and must secure a minimum number of three local partners, which will have to be located at a maximum distance of 60 km from the project site. The auction will be held on October 25. The procurement exercise is part of a 520 MW tender that is open to other renewable ...

