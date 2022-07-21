

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 30.1 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 32.3 percent surge in May. Prices have been rising since January 2021.



Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew the most, by 87.2 percent annually in June, and those for water supply rose 23.7 percent.



Prices for manufacturing also registered a double-digit growth of 20.6 percent and mining and quarrying prices gained 20.3 percent.



Domestic market prices were 44.1 higher in June compared to last year and foreign market prices increased 18.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices moved up 2.0 percent in June, following a revised 4.5 percent rise in May.







