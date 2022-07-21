MediaMath Announces Two Executive-Level Hires

New additions to leadership team will build upon sales and client services, data & analytics, and partnerships

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, the leading global independent demand-side platform, announces two new appointments to its leadership team, Sylvain Le Borgne as its Chief Partnership Officer and Head of Data & Analytics and Andy Ellenthal as Executive Vice President of Sales and Client Services. Le Borgne will bolster MediaMath's ecosystem as well as reinforce its data & analytics practice for clients with Ellenthal leading new business development, client success and ad operations globally.

"MediaMath is growing in tandem with the digital advertising industry, and these new leaders will be critical to supporting our clients through an ever-evolving media and technology landscape," said Neil Nguyen, CEO of MediaMath. "Sylvain and Andy have nearly 50 years of combined leadership experience in the media and AdTech industry. They have deep knowledge of how the industry has evolved and the needs of clients today and tomorrow, as well as an understanding of how to build and sustain growth through the best partnerships with clients and ecosystem partners."

As Chief Partnership Officer, Le Borgne will lead MediaMath's partnership development, encompassing supply side, data and strategic partnerships. To ensure these partnerships are truly effective, Le Borgne will also lead data and analytics offerings for MediaMath. Le Borgne has a history of success across start-ups and high-growth companies with an entrepreneurial eye on emerging technology. Focusing on data-driven solutions, Le Borgne previously served as Head of Media Expertise and Innovation for data company fifty-five, and prior to that held the role of EVP, Global Head of Technology at Havas Media Group.

"It is a true pleasure to join MediaMath, an industry leading player, and I look forward to the opportunity to leverage deep data and analytics to inform our strategies and to drive success for us and our partners," said Le Borgne. "Partnerships will be critical to both our and our client's success. Building a strong partner ecosystem is a strategic step to ensure win-win scenarios. We only want to offer our clients best-in-class insights and support, which will be my primary focus from day one."

As EVP of Sales and Client Services, Ellenthal will be responsible for both new business development team as well as client success, trading and ad operations across the organization globally. Prior to joining MediaMath, Ellenthal served as the CEO of STAQ which was acquired by Operative. With over 20+ years of AdTech and media industry expertise, Ellenthal also previously served as CEO at Peer 39 and Quadrant One and has also held senior level executive sales and operations roles at Point Roll, Sizmek and DoubleClick throughout his career.

"I'm excited to be part of a company with such a rich history, and to be helping to drive the next stage of MediaMath's evolution and growth," said Ellenthal. "MediaMath has a unique proposition, offering powerful advertising technology in combination with outstanding service, and has been delivering against client outcomes over a decade. I'm very much looking forward to joining a pioneering business and leading our sales and client services team to support our world class customers."

For more information, please visit mediamath.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath is the leading technology pioneer on a mission to make advertising better. We deliver outstanding results through powerful ad tech, partnership and a curiosity for what's next. We help more than 3,500 advertisers solve complex marketing problems so they can deepen their customer relationships across screens and around the world.

Media Contact: For more information contact mediamath@pancomm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863862/LeBorgne_Ellenthal_MediaMath.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486938/MediaMath_Logo.jpg