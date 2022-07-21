ThreatBlockr Announces Appointment of Bill Franklin as Head of Business Development

Franklin brings over a decade of Cyber and Sales experience to ThreatBlockr, to hone in on their partnership growth

TYSONS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / ThreatBlockr®, the autonomous cyber intelligence and active threat defense platform, today announced Bill Franklin as their Head of Business Development. With over 10 years of technology sales experience, Bill joins ThreatBlockr after working in various sales and IT-related roles.

Franklin's previous roles included Senior Director Cloud Engineering at Avant Communications where he led the engineering team for nearly a decade. He was able to hone his skills around security, cloud and network seeing first hand evolution of the 'as a Service' model. In addition to Avant, Bill played key roles as a Systems Engineer at NetApp and EMC. He brings technical and customer-oriented knowledge to ThreatBlockr's team, where he will step in to grow their active defense solution's partnerships with key technology partners.

"It's wonderful to be part of ThreatBlockr and have the opportunity to work on their innovative approach to network security," said Franklin. "Firewalls aren't cutting it anymore, so organizations need a better way to block threats at scale without overworking their existing security stacks. ThreatBlockr ultimately solves that problem and fills in a missing puzzle piece. As a longtime cybersecurity professional, it's amazing to be part of the team who's at the forefront of this trend in cybersecurity."

Franklin will establish a community of partners focused on helping customers enhance their network security to protect them against the latest threats. Partner organizations include MSPs, Channel Partners/VAR, and Trusted Advisors.

The team at ThreatBlockr has continued to grow throughout 2022, with the additions of George Just as Chief Revenue Officer, and Courtney Brady as VP of Marketing.

"ThreatBlockr is seeing tremendous growth in our MSP and MSSP business," said Brian McMahon, ThreatBlockr CEO. "Adding Bill to the team will deepen our focus in this space and strengthen our ability to execute. He's a deeply talented cybersecurity expert. Having worked at and with some of the strongest and most recognizable technology brands, he has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence."

About ThreatBlockr

ThreatBlockr is the only active defense cybersecurity platform that fully automates the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber intelligence at a massive scale. As the foundational layer of an active defense strategy, ThreatBlockr's patented solution blocks known threats from ever reaching customers' networks. ThreatBlockr utilizes immense volumes of cyber intelligence from over 50 renowned security vendors to provide unparalleled visibility over the threat landscape resulting in a more efficient and effective security posture. Security teams at companies of all sizes use ThreatBlockr to deploy active security, gain real-time network visibility into threats and policy violations, ensure their network is protected, and reduce manual work. Block. Every. Threat. at threatblockr.com.

