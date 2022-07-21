Sitka Legends Supports Cultivators To Deliver Products Consumers Want

Initially zoned for cannabis in 2014, Sitka's micro-park was the first property zoned for cannabis cultivation in BC and has a total capacity of 53 individual units when fully scaled.

Sitka Legends leases its collection of units, called a micro-park, to craft cannabis micro-cultivators.

Sitka holds a standard processing licence, sales and medical sales licence. It is the conduit to its micro-park's cultivators, who hold their own Health Canada micro-cultivation licenses, enabling them to bring their sought-after genetics to market, by packaging and selling dried flower and pre-rolls to Canadian provincial distributors.

Sitka recently received its extraction sales license, allowing it to add some very exciting SKUs to its already impressive lineup, derived from unique micro-cultivars.

By leasing the units in its micro-park to micro-cultivators, Sitka acts as the parent to its collective of growers by processing, packaging and selling small batch craft cannabis to Canadian provincial distributors.

Experienced growers choose to sublease at Sitka's micro-park for its reputation and knowledge of their craft, its legacy market experience, understanding of the regulated market demands, and close relationship with distributors.

Each micro unit is custom built to the grower's specific needs and wants, mimicking and improving upon their legacy market cultivation setups.

Sitka plans to expand its nursery, which will allow it to supply its micro-cultivators with up to 60,000 mature plants per month. This accelerates their grow cycles and gets product into market faster.

The micro-park is projected to produce 40,000 kg of dried cannabis flower per year at full scale occupancy.

Currently, Sitka produces 20,000 handmade pre-rolls per day.

Each small batch cultivation unit produces between 50 and 70 kg per month. Each one will grow up to eight cultivars per year, supplying the market with the most unique and diverse strains it demands.

Premium cultivars are grown in very small batches of 25 - 35 kg every two months.

SOOKE, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Sitka Legends' ("Sitka") craft micro-park is located on the border of Sooke, British Columbia, the coastal epicentre of legacy Canadian craft cannabis. The Sitka micro-park is home to fully licensed micro-cultivation units, ranging from 4,250-6,000 sq. ft., with each unit containing two to six boutique flower rooms. Each unit can produce up to 800 kg of craft cannabis per year. There are currently 10 micro-cultivators occupying units in the park and outputting 5.5 harvests of small batch crops annually, with a total capacity for 53 once the micro-park is fully scaled.

Operating under the Cannabis Act's regulatory framework since 2019, Sitka's micro-park is located in the Capital Region District (CRD). The CRD property was the first site in BC to be rezoned for cannabis production, in 2014.

"With Sitka's legacy cannabis cultivation experience and knowledge of the pre-legalization consumer and retail market, our micro-park growers can capitalize on the extensive groundwork we've undertaken to build lasting relationships with craft cultivators, retailers, customers, and now the regulated provincial distributors," said Michael Forbes, CEO of Sitka. "Sitka prioritizes regular check-ins with its micro-growers because of its passion for micro-cultivation, and thorough understanding of the cultivation, distribution and retail areas of the cannabis industry's evolving landscape. The goal is to impart knowledge of the regulated market's wants and needs to our growers, so they can proactively produce superior strains that are guaranteed to be picked up by distributors and purchasers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories and Yukon."

Sitka was zoned for 53 units to become a "home" for some of the best legacy micro-cultivators in the world, representing Canada's first and only micro-park. Phase 1 is fully leased with 10 occupants and active grows, Phase 2 will have 25 move-in ready units by Summer 2023 with first crops expected early 2024.

Sitka stays true to its roots by understanding customer behaviour from the market that existed prior to legalization in 2018. It has regular strain strategy meetings with the cultivators in its micro-park to set them up for success by understanding which genetics will sell in the regulated market. Growers' strains are strategically selected for dried flower and pre-rolls, making them highly sellable before the first seeds pop in the soil.

Sitka Legends

Sitka Legends' craft micro-grow park is located in Sooke, BC, coined as "where the rainforest meets the sea," along the coast of beautiful Vancouver Island, and arguably the coastal epicentre of legacy Canadian craft cannabis. Sitka is Canada's only combination craft cannabis micro-cultivation and small-batch processing facility. Home to the Legends. Visit sitkalegends.com and to join our family of micros, email: jason@sitkaweedworks.com.

Contacts:

Michael Forbes

Co-founder and CEO

michael@forbesgroup.ca

Alyssa Barry

Media and Public Relations

alyssa@irlabs.ca

604.997.0965

SOURCE: Sitka Legends

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709278/Sitka-Legends-Supports-Cultivators-To-Deliver-Products-Consumers-Want