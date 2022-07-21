

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Beverage company Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced Thursday that John Murphy will become president and chief financial officer, effective October 1. Murphy, who currently serves as executive vice president and CFO, will add the president role following the retirement of Brian Smith.



The company is evaluating its future plans for the chief operating officer role. The company's operating unit presidents will report to Chairman and CEO James Quincey on an interim basis.



Smith, 66, has served as president and chief operating officer since 2019 following two years as president of the company's former Europe, Middle East and Africa Group. Prior to that role, Smith was group president of Latin America from 2013 to 2016.



Smith joined Coca-Cola in 1997 as Latin America group manager for mergers and acquisitions. He will remain with the company as a senior executive through February 2023.



Murphy, 60, has served as CFO since 2019. He oversees Mergers & Acquisitions, Investor Relations, Global Strategy, Tax, Treasury, Audit, Accounting and Controls, Reporting and Analysis, Real Estate and Risk Management. He began his career at Coca-Cola in 1988 as an international internal auditor.



As president and CFO, he will take on expanded duties, including oversight of Global Ventures; Platform Services; online-to-offline (O2O) digital transformation; and customer and commercial leadership.







