The UK's Largest Scheduled Coach Operator Improves Security and Flexibility with 8x8's Integrated Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Product

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that National Express, the largest scheduled coach operator in the UK, has chosen the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution to help employees stay engaged, productive, and efficient, regardless of work location, to deliver an enhanced and secure customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005291/en/

The UK's Largest Scheduled Coach Operator, National Express, Enhances Employee and Customer Experience and Simplifies Travel with 8x8 XCaaS (Photo: Business Wire)

National Express services 21 million passengers per year in the UK and needed an integrated cloud communications and customer engagement solution capable of meeting their security and data privacy requirements, which weren't met by their previous vendor. Additionally, their contact centre agents, of which 80 percent work remotely, required a solution that was tightly integrated with their CRM system and able to accept secure payments over the phone without compromising privacy, regardless of where the employee or the customer was located.

8x8 XCaaS integrates cloud contact centre, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities in a single-vendor solution. This provides National Express' employees, call centre agents, and administrative staff with a cutting-edge suite of cloud communications tools. These capabilities help to strengthen the employee experience and deliver optimal customer service, anywhere and on any device.

8x8 Secure Pay, an essential XCaaS component which integrates with PCI Pal, provides an important layer of security and compliance for bank or credit card payments over the phone. Instead of call centre agents requesting card details, customers key-in payment details directly onto their phone's keypad maintaining the highest level of privacy for customers.

Furthermore, with the new 8x8 Agent Workspace, National Express' contact centre agents benefit from a simplified interface to help them work faster and improve customer service levels. Seamless data synchronisation with Salesforce provides agents with context and a rich history of customer interactions to further improve customer satisfaction.

Lawrie Neal, Salesforce System Administrator at National Express, said: "For us, it's about having a better customer experience with tools that are intuitive and easy for our staff, regardless of whether they're in the office or working remotely. By choosing 8x8, we've been able to improve productivity and efficiency, reduce the time to resolve customer requests, improve payment security, and create an overall more seamless and enjoyable experience for our customers."

Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc., said, "Companies are constantly having to adapt their services to meet the requirements of both employees and customers, all while ensuring better than ever customer service. 8x8 XCaaS, provides an adaptable, holistic solution complete with integrated communications, collaboration, and contact centre functionality, as well as secure payment, and Salesforce CRM integrations providing organisations like National Express with the security and flexibility they need to operate seamlessly to increase customer satisfaction."

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry's only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8, 8x8 XCaaS, eXperience Communications as a Service, eXperience Communications Platform are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005291/en/

Contacts:

8x8, Inc. Contacts:

Media:

John Sun, 1-408-692-7054

john.sun@8x8.com

Investor Relations:

Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175

katherine.patterson@8x8.com