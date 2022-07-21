Anzeige
21.07.2022 | 15:16
VVV Resources Limited: Resignation of Lester Kemp as a Director

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Resignation of Lester Kemp as a Director

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Resignation of Lester Kemp as a Director 21-Jul-2022 / 13:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 July 2022

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Resignation of Lester Kemp as a Director

VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, today announces the resignation of Lester Kemp as a Director of the Company, with immediate effect, due to additional other work commitments.

Commenting on Lester's resignation, Mahesh Pulandaran, Managing Director of VVV Resources Limited, "I would like to thank Lester for all his help over the last year and wish him well for the future".

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
David Rigoll              +44 (0) 7881 778888 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 176395 
EQS News ID:  1403325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

