Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Selects Jonesboro-Based DaVinci Innovations as First Commercial Electric Vehicle Dealer in Arkansas

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), has announced the selection of DaVinci Innovations (DVI) as its first dealer in the state. Based in Jonesboro, Ark., DVI is Envirotech's first commercial electric licensed vehicle dealer.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "Envirotech is proud to be pushing the transportation industry towards the future of greener technology as we announce DVI as our first Arkansas-based dealer. The days of going to dealerships to purchase vehicles continue to become less prevalent in the industry, and we are excited to see how DVI's entirely online system will help enhance buyer experience and make purchasing our heavy-duty, fully-electric vehicles more convenient and accessible across the state."

DVI was created in 2022 by owner Guy Pardew. As the state's first commercial electric vehicle dealer, consumers can view inventory and make purchases through DVI's website and vehicles will be shipped directly from the Company's manufacturing facility in Osceola to the businesses.

"We are thrilled to be accommodating both the federal and state government's demand for electric vehicles," said Pardew. "As a fully online electric vehicle dealer, we are proud to be embracing a quick and efficient way for businesses to find and purchase vehicles that meet their needs without having to visit a dealership. This is a huge step forward in improving Arkansas's impact on the environment and helping companies embrace a greener alternative to commercial transportation."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

