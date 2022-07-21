BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $5.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $6.4 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.1 million, which represented 0.49% of total loans and 70.7% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.3 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.
At June 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $857.3 million, net loans of $630.2 million, deposits of $712.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $91.9 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.
BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.29% at June 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition
|Unaudited
|6/30/2022
|12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash
|9,871
|8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|94,940
|102,456
|104,811
|110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
|496
|250
Equity securities at fair value
|240
|-
Investment AFS
|35,886
|37,793
Investment HTM
|7,389
|4,059
Loans
|630,249
|584,438
Loans Held For sale
|-
|-
Repossessed Assets
|1,987
|1,987
Premises and Equipment
|15,674
|15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
|489
|404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
|26,187
|25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
|2,833
|2,583
Goodwill
|14,420
|14,420
Other Intangible Assets
|1,287
|1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
|8,272
|8,322
Other Assets
|7,032
|7,625
Total Assets
|$
|857,252
|$
|815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
|176,642
|175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
|535,968
|505,006
Total Deposits
|712,610
|680,025
Borrowed Money
|36,933
|36,828
Official Checks
|2,615
|2,417
Advanced Payments By Borrowers
|6,198
|4,514
Other Liabilities
|6,970
|7,900
Total Liabilities
|765,326
|731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
|74
|71
Common Stock in excess of par
|9,773
|9,383
Retained Earnings
|83,770
|74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
|(1,691
|)
|(96
|)
Total Equity
|91,926
|83,446
Total Liabilites and Equity
|$
|857,252
|$
|815,130
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|14,776
|$
|14,125
Investment Securities
|366
|228
Other Interest Income
|268
|57
Total Interest Income
|15,410
|14,410
Interest on Deposits
|690
|1,076
Interest on Borrowed Money
|1,012
|833
Total Interest Expense
|1,702
|1,909
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|13,708
|12,501
Provision for Loan Losses
|401
|180
Net Interest Income
|13,307
|12,321
Debit Card Income
|381
|391
Service Fees On Deposits
|234
|227
Income from Life Insurance
|221
|487
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|12
Gain on sale of building
|235
|-
Gain on sale of Loans
|1
|31
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|694
|-
Other Income
|902
|158
Total Other Income
|2,668
|1,306
Compensation
|4,815
|3,294
Occupancy
|911
|817
Data Processing
|731
|996
Advertising
|11
|13
Professional fees
|319
|306
Equipment
|214
|249
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|58
|49
Amortization of intangible assets
|91
|91
FDIC insurance premiums
|108
|88
Other
|1,789
|1,083
Total Non-Interest Expense
|9,047
|6,986
Net Income Before Tax
|6,928
|6,641
Provision for Income Tax
|1,746
|2,013
Net Income
|$
|5,182
|$
|4,628
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.65
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.65
Return on average assets
|1.22
|%
|1.14
|%
Return on average equity
|11.65
|%
|12.03
|%
Efficiency ratio
|56.63
|%
|51.27
|%
Net Interest margin
|3.60
|%
|3.47
|%
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|7,573
|$
|6,928
Investment Securities
|194
|110
Other Interest Income
|233
|29
Total Interest Income
|8,000
|7,067
Interest on Deposits
|321
|496
Interest on Borrowed Money
|514
|517
Total Interest Expense
|835
|1,013
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|7,165
|6,054
Provision for Loan Losses
|224
|90
Net Interest Income
|6,941
|5,964
Debit Card Income
|198
|202
Service Fees On Deposits
|121
|110
Income from Life Insurance
|128
|139
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|-
Gain on sale of building
|235
|-
Gain on sale of Loans
|1
|17
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|364
|-
Other Income
|135
|79
Total Other Income
|1,182
|547
Compensation
|2,413
|1,755
Occupancy
|447
|425
Data Processing
|367
|379
Advertising
|7
|8
Professional fees
|144
|203
Equipment
|102
|106
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|48
|44
Amortization of intangible assets
|46
|45
FDIC insurance premiums
|55
|53
Other
|1,060
|613
Total Non-Interest Expense
|4,689
|3,631
Net Income Before Tax
|3,434
|2,880
Provision for Income Tax
|669
|935
Net Income
|$
|2,765
|$
|1,945
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.27
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.27
Return on average assets
|1.28
|%
|0.96
|%
Return on average equity
|12.21
|%
|9.99
|%
Efficiency ratio
|57.72
|%
|55.77
|%
Net Interest margin
|3.92
|%
|3.30
|%
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
