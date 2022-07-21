Anzeige
BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $5.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $6.4 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.1 million, which represented 0.49% of total loans and 70.7% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.3 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At June 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $857.3 million, net loans of $630.2 million, deposits of $712.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $91.9 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.29% at June 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition

Unaudited
6/30/2022 12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash
 9,871 8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
 94,940 102,456
104,811 110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
 496 250
Equity securities at fair value
 240 -
Investment AFS
 35,886 37,793
Investment HTM
 7,389 4,059
Loans
 630,249 584,438
Loans Held For sale
 - -
Repossessed Assets
 1,987 1,987
Premises and Equipment
 15,674 15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
 489 404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
 26,187 25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
 2,833 2,583
Goodwill
 14,420 14,420
Other Intangible Assets
 1,287 1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
 8,272 8,322
Other Assets
 7,032 7,625
Total Assets
 $857,252 $815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
 176,642 175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
 535,968 505,006
Total Deposits
 712,610 680,025
Borrowed Money
 36,933 36,828
Official Checks
 2,615 2,417
Advanced Payments By Borrowers
 6,198 4,514
Other Liabilities
 6,970 7,900
Total Liabilities
 765,326 731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
 74 71
Common Stock in excess of par
 9,773 9,383
Retained Earnings
 83,770 74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
 (1,691) (96)
Total Equity
 91,926 83,446
Total Liabilites and Equity
 $857,252 $815,130

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income

 6/30/2022 6/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees
 $14,776 $14,125
Investment Securities
 366 228
Other Interest Income
 268 57
Total Interest Income
 15,410 14,410
Interest on Deposits
 690 1,076
Interest on Borrowed Money
 1,012 833
Total Interest Expense
 1,702 1,909
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
 13,708 12,501
Provision for Loan Losses
 401 180
Net Interest Income
 13,307 12,321
Debit Card Income
 381 391
Service Fees On Deposits
 234 227
Income from Life Insurance
 221 487
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
 - 12
Gain on sale of building
 235 -
Gain on sale of Loans
 1 31
Gain on Bargain Purchase
 694 -
Other Income
 902 158
Total Other Income
 2,668 1,306
Compensation
 4,815 3,294
Occupancy
 911 817
Data Processing
 731 996
Advertising
 11 13
Professional fees
 319 306
Equipment
 214 249
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
 58 49
Amortization of intangible assets
 91 91
FDIC insurance premiums
 108 88
Other
 1,789 1,083
Total Non-Interest Expense
 9,047 6,986
Net Income Before Tax
 6,928 6,641
Provision for Income Tax
 1,746 2,013
Net Income
 $5,182 $4,628
Basic Earnings per share
 $0.70 $0.65
Diluted earnings per share
 $0.70 $0.65
Return on average assets
 1.22% 1.14%
Return on average equity
 11.65% 12.03%
Efficiency ratio
 56.63% 51.27%
Net Interest margin
 3.60% 3.47%

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income

 6/30/2022 6/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees
 $7,573 $6,928
Investment Securities
 194 110
Other Interest Income
 233 29
Total Interest Income
 8,000 7,067
Interest on Deposits
 321 496
Interest on Borrowed Money
 514 517
Total Interest Expense
 835 1,013
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
 7,165 6,054
Provision for Loan Losses
 224 90
Net Interest Income
 6,941 5,964
Debit Card Income
 198 202
Service Fees On Deposits
 121 110
Income from Life Insurance
 128 139
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
 - -
Gain on sale of building
 235 -
Gain on sale of Loans
 1 17
Gain on Bargain Purchase
 364 -
Other Income
 135 79
Total Other Income
 1,182 547
Compensation
 2,413 1,755
Occupancy
 447 425
Data Processing
 367 379
Advertising
 7 8
Professional fees
 144 203
Equipment
 102 106
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
 48 44
Amortization of intangible assets
 46 45
FDIC insurance premiums
 55 53
Other
 1,060 613
Total Non-Interest Expense
 4,689 3,631
Net Income Before Tax
 3,434 2,880
Provision for Income Tax
 669 935
Net Income
 $2,765 $1,945
Basic Earnings per share
 $0.37 $0.27
Diluted earnings per share
 $0.37 $0.27
Return on average assets
 1.28% 0.96%
Return on average equity
 12.21% 9.99%
Efficiency ratio
 57.72% 55.77%
Net Interest margin
 3.92% 3.30%

Contact:

Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709308/BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Financial-Results

