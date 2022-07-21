Transparency Market Research: Household Cooking Appliances Market Size worth US$ 126.4 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Improving spending power of people from developed and developing nations is boosting the sales growth in the household cooking appliances market

The presence of many household cooking appliances manufacturers in Asia Pacific drives the regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household cooking appliances market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the household appliances market share is prognosticated to surpass a valuation of US$ 126.4 Bn by 2031.

The TMR report offers in-depth analysis of key factors impacting the growth curve of the household cooking appliances market. Hence, readers gain access to the assessment of the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, top basic kitchen appliances, and R&Ds in the market.

People around the world are inclining toward the use of energy-saving alternatives including small cooking appliances and air frying. This factor is estimated to help in expansion of the small home appliances market size in the forthcoming years. Moreover, leading household cooking appliances manufacturers are focusing on the development of devices with small sizes in order to cater to the current market demands. This factor, in turn, is propelling the household cooking appliances market.

According to the project report for kitchen appliances by TMR, the household cooking appliances market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period owing to factors including the existence of leading market players, presence of huge residential sector in ASEAN, and improving purchasing power of people in the region.

Household Cooking Appliances Market: Key Findings

The consumer population globally is inclining toward the use of different devices that offer superior quality, next-gen designs, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, rise in the technological advancements across the globe has resulted into a surge in the demand for consumer goods, specifically household appliances. These factors are expected to resulting into growth of the kitchen equipment market size during the forecast period. In addition, the market is estimated to be driven by a rise in the trend of utilizing superior quality home cooking utensils in kitchens by people across developed and developing nations, states the home appliances industry analysis by TMR.

People around the world are preferring the use of advanced equipment that can help them in minimizing the cooking time and decrease the level of stress while preparing food. This factor is resulting into business opportunities in the global household cooking appliances market. This aside, the market is being driven by increase in the urban population across many developed and developing nations and rise in the number of working people with busy schedules in urban areas.

Companies operating in the household cooking appliances market are increasing focus on R&Ds in order to launch equipment that offer next-gen features and aesthetic value. Furthermore, several players are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Household Cooking Appliances Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the number of working women and increase in the trend of nuclear families across the globe are boosting the sales growth in the household cooking appliances market

Rise in adoption of technologically advanced and smart kitchen appliances globally is fueling the expansion of the market

Improving spending power of people across major parts of the globe is driving the demand for advanced household cooking appliances

Household Cooking Appliances Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Haier Group Corporation

Electrolux AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Midea Group

Samsung

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hestan Cue Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Household Cooking Appliances Market Segmentation

By Type

Cooktops & Burners



Gas Cooktops





Electric Cooktops





Induction Cooktops





Coil Cooktops





Others (Modular Cooktop, etc.)



Ovens



Conventional ovens





Convection ovens





Microwave Ovens





Microwave cum Convection Ovens





Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) Oven





Others (Steam Oven, etc.)



Air Fryer



Electric Cookers



Chapatti Maker



Toaster



Others (Electric Kettle, etc.)

By Placement

Built-in



Free Standing

By Distribution Channel

Online



Company Website





E-commerce Website



Offline



Specialty Stores





Hypermarket & Departmental Stores





Electronics stores

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



MEA



South America

