Emergence of number of Unorganized and Online-Auto Classifieds as well as the trend toward upgrading vehicles will drive the Used Car Market in Australia: Ken Research

Consumer shift from public transport to personal vehicle amid pandemic with rising demand of used cars.

Increasing awareness about buying and selling used cars through the strong advertisements and entry of new players will provide a major boost to market growth.

Easy availability of credit for financing pre-owned cars along with attractive interest rates. Entry of major emergent players with easier and user-friendly buyer experience than ever before.

GURUGRAM, India, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unorganised dealers dominate the Sales Volume in the Market: With majority of independent dealers in the country, the used car market is dominated by unorganized and Semi-organized dealers. Less-aged cars and popular brands with good resale value are highly valued by participants.

Millennials will rule the Consumer Segment in Used Car Market: Millennials of Age between 25-45 years will dominate the Total Used Cars Sales Volume which highlights the Consumer's prominence in Used Car Market. The demand will be fueled by consumers not wanting to buy new cars due to several factors, including the cost of licenses, and the decline in the vehicle's value once they are licensed.

Continuous Product Innovation and New Business Models: New business models such as "Value for Many" will redefine future business propositions and product development. The "make one, sell many" concept implies producing and selling the same product or service to the masses in developing countries or leveraging the market globally.

Digital Transformation: Online players will emphasize on integrating new-age technologies and building a robust sales network to give complete view of the car to customers. Considering the digital transformation across industries, new-age Auto Tech start-ups are emerging to disrupt the pre-owned car market. Social media will play a major role in generating leads for dealers & end consumers by virtue of offering advertisements at a lower cost with respect to other traditional marketing channels.

The report titled "Australia Used Car Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by the consumer shift to online platforms and supply chain issues for new vehicles with an increasing trend of upgrading vehicles" provides a comprehensive analysis of the used car market and sales in Australia. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, used car market size in terms of total revenue generated for total used car volume sales with average price of used car and used to new car ratio; along with Used car finance market size, Used car auction market size, Online e-commerce used car market size, New car market size and market segmentation by type of market structure, type of car, type of manufacturers, by Kms driven, by age of car, by city, by source of lead generation, by age of customer and by income of consumer; snapshot on Online used Car Market, trends and developments, issues and challenges and comparative landscape including competition scenario based on cross comparison in Australia. The report concludes with future market projections of each used car segmentation and Analyst recommendations for Marketing & Promotional Strategies including Business Framework.

Australia Used Car Market

By Region-wise dealerships

New South Wales



Victoria



Queensland



Western Australia



Southern Australia



Tasmania

By Market Structure

Organized Sector

OEM Certified Dealers



Multi-Brand Non-Franchise Dealerships



Online E-Commerce Platforms

Unorganized Sector

C2C



Auctions



Independent Brokers



Local Dealers

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDI4

By Type of Car

Sedan



SUV



Hatchback/Economy

By Manufacturer

Toyota



Ford



Holden



Mazda



Mitsubishi



Nissan



Hyundai



Mercedes-Benz



Volkswagen



Subaru



BMW



Kia



Audi



Land Rover



Suzuki



Volvo



Others

By Kms Driven

5,000-35,000



30,000-80,000



80,000-120,000



Above 120,000

By Age of Vehicle

1-2 years



2-5 years



5-10 years



10 years or more

By City

New South Wales



Victoria



Queensland



Western Australia



Southern Australia



Tasmania



Others

By Transmission

Manual



Automatic

By Fuel Type

Diesel



Petrol



Hybrid

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDI4

By Age of the Consumer:

18-34



35-54



55+

By Income of the Consumer

< $50K



$50K - $99K

-

$100K+

By Source of Lead Generation

Online



Offline



Dealership Sites

Key Target Audience:-

Used Car Companies

OEMs

Multi-Brands

Online Used Car Portals

Used Car Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Used Car Dealerships

Used Car Industry

Used Car Manufacturing Companies

Used Car Distributors

Used Car Auction Houses

Used Car Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Major OEMs

TOYOTOA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Hyundai

Kia

Ford Motors

Mazada

Mitsubishi

Volkswagon Certified Pre-Owned

Nissan Certified Pre-Owned

Subaru Certified Used Cars

Mercedes Benz Certified

Suzuki

Land Rover Approved

Audi Approved Plus

Porshe Approved

BMW Premium Certified

Volvo Selekt Automark

Toyota

Major Multi-Brands

Adelaide Vehicle centre

OZ Car

Motorama

easyauto123

carz4u

Dutton Group

Von Bibra Auto Group

Gerald Slaven

Heatland Motors

Australian Automotive Group

Autosports Group

LSH Auto Australia

DVG

Eagers Automotive

John Hughes

Tony Lahood Motors

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDI4

Major Online Auto-Classifieds

Drive

Car Sales

Cartopia

Gumtree Cars

Autotrader

Cars Guide

My Moto

My Car Choice

Car City

Locanto

Major Auction Market Players

Manheim

Auto Auction Sydney

Go Pickles

Autorola

Grays.com

City Motor Auction

Major Online E-Commerce Platform

Cars24

Carma

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Australia Automotive Market Overview

Australia Used Car Market Overview

Australia Used Car Auction Market

Australia Used Car Finance Market

Australia Online E-commerce Used Car Market

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Customer Buying Journey in Australia

Decision Making Parameters for Customers

Offline and Online Business Models

Detailed Analysis on Australia Used Car Market (Market Size, 2021; Market Structure; Market Segmentations; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and the Way Forward

Snapshot on Online Used Car Platforms in Australia

Snapshot of Used Car Auction House in Australia

Snapshot of Finance Market in Australia

Business Opportunity (Customer Profile Analysis)

Recommendations (Sales and Marketing Strategies, Positioning Strategies, Business Framework)

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Australia Used Car Market Outlook to 2026F

Related Reports:-

Egypt Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven By Shift In Consumer Demand Along With Growth Of Online Used Car Platforms And Availability Of Financing Options

Egypt Used Car Market comprise of entities such as Organized OEM's, Multi-Brands and Online Classified platforms along with banking institutions providing used car financing services and has grown at a steady growth rate over the review period 2021-2026F. The growth is supported by increase in millennials population in the country and the emerging players entering into the market are focusing extensively on consumer experience and data. Growth is further supported by manufacturers' investments in expanding the network of used cars dealers, building the brand and enabling customers to choose this option.

Philippines Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 (Third Edition): Driven By The Pandemic Incited New Opportunities For Used Car Dealers And Increased Penetration In The Online Space For Used Car Transactions

Philippines Used Car market is in its growth phase, having registered a five-year CAGR of xx% (2016-2021) as the total value of sales increased from PHP xx Billion in 2016 to PHP xx Billion in 2021. The market size by volume increased from xx cars in 2016 to xx cars in 2021 while registering a five-year CAGR of xx% in the period. There are a number of growth drivers which has resulted in expansion of the market; these include a surge in the demand of private cars, increasing per capita income, convenient financing facilities, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space. Customers of the used cars can be divided according to their needs generally belonging to the working age group.

Vietnam Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 (Second Edition): Driven By Growing Disposable Income And Shifting Consumer Preference From Two-Wheelers To Four-Wheelers

Vietnam's used car market experienced a slow down between 2015 and 2021 on the basis of gross transaction value. The decline in GTV as well as sales volume of used car industry is attributed to various government initiatives to support the growth of domestic automotive industry, and policies implemented such as reduction in import tax to 0% for cars imported from ASEAN region. Historically, motor bikes have always remained the top choice among the consumers due to high concentration of population belonging to rural regions having low purchasing power. However, due to rapid urbanization and fast growing middle class, the demand for new passenger cars has been growing significantly in recent times which in turn is contributing to the growth of automotive industry. Also, increased awareness on health and hygiene followed by the advent of COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst for the shift in consumer's preference towards availing private transportation medium compared to public transportation. Leveraging the growing internet penetration rate, various online classified players launched their operation in Vietnam post 2013, such as Oto and Carmudi. The increasing preference of consumers towards availing digital medium for their purchases has enhanced the sales prospect via C2C channel through classified platforms.

South Korea Used Car Market Outlook to 2026: Relaxed Government Regulations On Big Companies Entering Used Car Market To Facilitate Increase In The Used Cars Sales And Improve The Organized Market Share

South Korea Used Car market increased at a CAGR of 0.8% (by sales volume in units) during 2015-2021P. The market has reached its maturity phase. A combination of restrictions on public transport and a movement towards private travel has accelerated the sale of used cars. Moreover, the availability of various financing facilities offered through banks and NBFIs, high internet penetration and increased government spending have been instrumental factors in facilitating the growth of the South Korean used car market.

Singapore Used Car Market Outlook to 2025: Increasing Used Cars Demand Due To The Pandemic Contributes To Increase In Used Cars Sales During The Economic Crisis

Singapore Used Car market is in its growth phase, increasing at a CAGR of -3.1% (by value in SGD Billion) during 2015-2020. A surge in the demand of private cars, coupled with convenient financing facilities, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space have been the salient factors leading to the growth of the used cars market in Singapore.

Follow Us

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg