Singapore, Singapore | July 21, 2022

Cake DeFi announces the launch of a global partnership with Razer Silver, backed by Razer Inc, to provide gamers access to crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and DeFiChain, in a seamless manner via the Cake DeFi platform.

Exclusively for Razer Silver gamers, this multifaceted partnership will allow Razer Silver gamers to convert their Razer Silver into Cake DeFi vouchers, earn bonus Razer Silver and enjoy other benefits.

Cake DeFi, Asia's fastest growing cryptofinance platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services, has today announced a market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The exclusive partnership will deliver class-leading value to both gaming and crypto enthusiasts by enabling Razer Silver customers to exchange their Razer Silver for Cake DeFi vouchers via the Razer Silver Rewards catalogue.

The multi-faceted partnership will see Cake DeFi listed and promoted on the Razer Silver website. By clicking on the link, Razer Silver gamers will be allowed to exchange their loyalty points (Razer Silver) for Cake DeFi vouchers, giving them access to popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and DeFiChain via Cake DeFi's cryptofinance platform. In addition to providing access to the platform that empowers users to generate cash flow from their crypto assets, Cake DeFi is committed to supporting financial literacy and crypto education

"We are thrilled to partner with an influential gaming company such as Razer, bridging the gap between gaming and crypto to deliver incredible value to users all over the world. Through this collaboration, we have lowered the barrier to entry to the crypto ecosystem to provide Razer Silver gamers access to crypto assets on Cake DeFi in a seamless manner and provide them with class-leading rewards," said Julian Hosp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cake DeFi. "There is a strong correlation between gamers and crypto enthusiasts, so in addition to providing high returns on Cake DeFi for Razer Silver gamers, we will also focus on providing crypto education and literacy, especially for newcomers to the industry," he added.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, Cake DeFi is offering Razer gamers exclusive access to its yield generating services. Existing Razer gamers that have not registered to Cake DeFi can apply a special promotion code "RAZER", giving them an exclusive welcome bonus when they make their first investment. The welcome bonus will be in the form of DFI (DeFiChain's native digital currency) as well as additional Razer Silver, which will be credited back to the users' Razer Silver accounts.

In addition, Razer Silver gamers who convert their points into Cake DeFi vouchers from now until 20 August 2022, will receive an additional 10% discount. This means that they only need to exchange 9,000 (usually 10,000) Razer Silver for a USD5 Cake DeFi voucher. These vouchers will be available to all Razer Silver gamers while stocks last.

All vouchers redeemed on Cake DeFi will be instantly auto-converted at the market value rate, into

cryptocurrency - DFI. The DFI will be allocated into Cake DeFi's staking product, earning users staking rewards every 12 hours. Users may also choose to withdraw the DFI as there is no lock up period.

For media enquiries, please contact us at media@cakedefi.com.

Cake DeFi is a fully transparent, highly innovative and regulated fintech platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services and applications by enabling users to generate returns from their crypto and digital assets. It is operated and registered in Singapore and is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

By enabling and empowering its users to harness the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi), Cake DeFi aims to educate and inform people around the world on crypto and DeFi in a simple, easy to understand and hassle-free manner.

As of end Q1 2022, Cake DeFi has paid out a record USUSD317 million in rewards to its customers to-date. ABOUT RAZER

RazerT is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/ apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Contact Details

Cake DeFi

media@cakedefi.com

