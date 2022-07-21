The results of the study by Wells Fargo Foundation and NREL initiative showed that PV-coated windows can appreciably lower the solar heat gain coefficient.From pv magazine USA In the IN2 NEXT project, PV-coated windows from NEXT Energy Technologies were tested against traditional commercial windows, tracking performance based on their respective solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC), an industry-standard performance metric for commercial windows. The results show that NEXT Energy's technology could lower the SHGC from an otherwise equal window to below .20. NEXT Energy is a Calif.-based company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...