Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market capitalization has officially launched on Tezos and is available on the popular exchange, Bitfinex.

British Virgin Islands

Tether Operations Limited ("Tether"), the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to, has announced that it is officially live on Tezos, a energy-efficient, self-amending blockchain and now readily available to trade on the popular exchange, Bitfinex. The launch of USD? on Tezos demonstrates growing momentum for the largest stablecoin by market cap.

"We're excited to be live on Tezos, and to offer its growing and vibrant community access to the most liquid, stable, and trusted stablecoin in the digital token space," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether.

The integration of USD? on Tezos is an important milestone for the original smart contract Proof of Stake blockchain network. Tezos has seen a significant increase in usage year-over-year and was listed among the largest developer ecosy stems, according to the annual Electric Capital Developer Report. Tezos, well known for its ability to seamlessly and forklessly upgrade, is expected to incorporate in its future upgrades features like enshrined optimistic rollups - these allow for dedicated higher throughput Layer 2 solutions for EVM and WASM virtual machines with all computation made verifiable, enshrined on the Tezos blockchain.

These features make Tezos a platform of choice for many brands and institutions seeking to enter the world of decentralized finance and Web3. The announcement is also a testament to the rapidly-growing and vibrant Tezos ecosystem, includes top five NFT marketplace Objkt.com, leading generative art platform fx(hash), DeFi applications like yield farming protocol Youves and decentralized exchange and EVM bridge Plenty, and major brands such as Manchester United, McLaren Racing, Team Vitality, The Gap, and more.

The launch of USD? on Tezos further highlights Tether's dedication to pioneering collaboration and

interoperability within the growing digital asset space. Tether is still standing at the forefront of the biggest leap forward that the financial industry has ever seen. About Tether

Tether is the preeminent stablecoin and a pioneer for financial freedom and innovation. Created in October 2014, Tether has grown to become the most traded cryptocurrency, surpassing that of all rival offerings combined. Tether is disrupting the legacy financial system by offering a more modern approach to money By introducing fiat currency-digital cash to bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, Algorand, and Solana blockchains, as well as smart contract platform, Avalanche, Tether makes a significant contribution to a more connected ecosystem. Tether combines digital currency benefits, such as instant global transactions, with traditional currency benefits, such as price stability. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Tether is a fast and low-cost way to transact with money.

Learn more about Tether at tether.to About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A selfupgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com. Learn more about Tezos at Tezos.com

