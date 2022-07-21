Medical Terminology Software Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Terminology Software Market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Growth in this market is driven by the using consistent, standardized clinical terminology to help medical practitioners access and understand clinical data found in healthcare applications, government initiatives to adopt HCIT solutions, and fragmentation in terms of medical content & infrastructure. However, high cost of infrastructure & maintenance in developing countries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=239939409

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Terminology Software Market"

74 - Tables

26 - Figures

124 - Pages

The quality reporting segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the medical terminology software market, by application

Based on application, the quality reporting segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the benefits offered by the segment such as improved patient safety, improvements in the quality of care, efficient healthcare services & patient outcomes.

By end user, the private payers segment accounted for the largest share of the medical terminology software market, by healthcare payers in 2021.

The private payers segment is estimated to have the largest share by healthcare payers end user of the market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the advantages offered to the private payers such as benefits of normalization through fully integrated medical terminology management solutions to ensure more effective communication, less inconsistency, and more streamlined administrative costs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=239939409

North America dominated the medical terminology software market in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical terminology software market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the presence of a strong IT infrastructure in the region, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the growing demand for accurate data exchanges between healthcare providers & payers to streamline workflows. The presence of major market players in the US and a large number of outpatient healthcare facilities are further contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), 3M (US), Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc. (US), Apelon, Inc. (US), Clinical Architecture, LLC (US), CareCom (Denmark), BiTAC (Spain), B2i Healthcare (Hungary), BT Clinical Computing (Belgium), and HiveWorx (Ireland) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the medical terminology software market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=239939409

Browse Adjacent Market: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), End-User, and Region (2022 - 2026)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-terminology-software-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-terminology-software.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg