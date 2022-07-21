Q2 2022 revenues: €641.6 million, up 40.3% (up 15.5% like-for-like) Good growth in France: €218.7 million, up 11.6% (up 4.5% like-for-like) Continued strong momentum in international business: €422.9 million, up 61.7% (up 23.6% like-for-like) Two thirds of the Group's revenue is generated outside France

Revenues for the first half of 2022: €1,181 million, up 32.2% (up 15.3% like-for-like)

Finalized integration of recent acquisitions, in line with the roadmap: GVT in Benelux and Colisweb in France since January 1 st , 2022 Kane Logistics in the United States since April 1 st , 2022



ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) (Paris:IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is today reporting its revenues for the second quarter of 2022.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: «Our second quarter confirms the good momentum that we initiated at the beginning of 2022. We have focused on integrating our latest acquisitions while maintaining our organic growth. Our objective now is to take advantage of synergies with new growth-generating clients. The performance of our business on the other side of the Atlantic today confirms the relevance of our strategy».

Revenues, €m 2022 2021 Change Like-for-like change* 1st quarter France 204.2 180.8 +12.9% +7.9% International 334.8 254.9 +31.3% +20.3% Total 539.0 435.7 +23.7% +15.1% 2nd quarter France 218.7 195.9 +11.6% +4.5% International 422.9 261.5 +61.7% +23.6% Total 641.6 457.4 +40.3% 15.5% 1st half France 422.9 376.7 +12.3% +6.1% International 757.7 516.4 +46.7% +21.9% Total 1,180.6 893.1 +32.2% +15.3%

CONFIRMED GOOD START TO 2022 WITH DYNAMIC GROWTH IN Q2

ID Logistics confirms the good start of 2022 with a continued strong growth of its sales in the 2nd quarter to reach €641.6 million, up +40.3% and +15.5% on a like-for-like basis.

In France, ID Logistics reported an 11.6% increase in sales to €218.7 million in the second quarter. Excluding the consolidation of Colisweb, acquired in January 2022, growth was +4.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, which was already up by +14.8%.

In other countries, strong revenue growth continued in Q2 2022 to reach +61.7%, or €422.9 million. This includes revenues from GVT, acquired in the Benelux at the end of 2021, and from Kane Logistics, acquired in the United States on March 31, 2022. Restated for these positive perimeter and exchange rate effects in the quarter, growth remains sustained with an increase of +23.6% on a like-for-like basis.

ID Logistics therefore ended the 1st half of 2022 with revenues of €1,181 million, up +32.2% (+15.3% like-for-like). During the 2nd quarter of 2022, the Group started up 4 new sites, i.e. 8 since the beginning of the year 2022, in line with the roadmap for the current year.

INTEGRATION OF RECENT ACQUISITIONS

ID Logistics has recently completed three acquisitions: GVT in Benelux in December 2021, Colisweb in France in January 2022 and Kane Logistics in the United States in March 2022. The integration of these three acquisitions into the Group's processes is now complete.

The most recent, Kane Logistics, renamed ID Logistics US, is currently recording strong growth in its activity (+20% in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021). It is also recording its first commercial successes since its integration into the Group:

Total Wine More, the largest retailer of fine wines and spirits in the United States, has entrusted ID Logistics with the management of a 28,000 sq.m. warehouse in Northern California.

Nutrabolt, one of the fastest growing energy drink companies in the United States, chose ID Logistics to continue its development and open a new 21,000 sq.m. logistics center in New York State, close to its manufacturing plant.

NEW COUNTRY AND NEW CONTRACTS

The number of tenders to which ID Logistics is invited to respond remains high in Q2 2022. For example, in addition to the above-mentioned projects in the United States, the Group won or started the following new contracts during the quarter:

ID Logistics opened an 18th country with Italy to support one of its main customers, an international e-commerce leader for which it now operates in 6 countries. A new platform of 63,000 sq.m., demanding in terms of environmental protection and LEED Platinum certified, was opened in record time near Milan to deliver to more than 80 cities in Northern Italy.

to support one of its main customers, an international e-commerce leader for which it now operates in 6 countries. A new platform of 63,000 sq.m., demanding in terms of environmental protection and LEED Platinum certified, was opened in record time near Milan to deliver to more than 80 cities in Northern Italy. In the Netherlands , the first commercial synergy resulting from the acquisition of GVT, the Group is starting up a logistics (10,000 sq.m.) and distribution activity throughout the Benelux countries for the Royal Canin Group.

, the first commercial synergy resulting from the acquisition of GVT, the Group is starting up a logistics (10,000 sq.m.) and distribution activity throughout the Benelux countries for the Royal Canin Group. In Poland, the Group launched a new 25,000 sq. m. e-commerce site for a major furniture player in the Warsaw region.

OUTLOOK

Following on from this good start to the year, ID Logistics intends to maintain its pace of commercial development and remains focused on increasing the productivity of recent projects and managing the start-ups of 2022. The Group is also careful about the evolution of the macro-economic situation and pays attention to the need to support its customers.

Finally, with the integration of recent acquisitions now complete, ID Logistics is focusing on the development opportunities arising from these new synergies.

NEXT REPORT

2022 first-half results: August 31, 2022, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites across 18 countries, representing nearly 8.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

APPENDIX

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period;

changes in the applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period.

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

In €m 2021 Scope effects Effects of exchange rate fluctuations Effects of adoption of IAS 29* like-for-like change 2022 1er quarter 435.7 +7.7% +0.8% +0.1% +15.1% 539.0 2nd quarter 457.4 +22.8% +2.0% +0.0% +15.5% 641.6 1st half 893.1 +15.4% +1.5% +0.0% +15.3% 1,180.6

* Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

