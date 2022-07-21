Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of Annual General Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO

U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

21 JULY 2022

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 4 July 2022 were duly passed.

Special Resolutions:

THAT, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to issue, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to issue Ordinary Shares (as detailed in Articles 5.1 and 6.1 of the Articles) for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.1 in respect of such Ordinary Shares did not apply to any such issue, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i.) expires at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(ii.) shall be limited to the issue of Ordinary Shares up to 6,930,707 Ordinary Shares being approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company, as at the date of this Notice.

THAT, conditional on resolution 12 above having been passed, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by resolution 12 above, to issue, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to issue Ordinary Shares (as detailed in Article 5.1 of the Articles) for cash as if the pre-emption rights contained in the Articles in respect of such Ordinary Shares did not apply to any such issue, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i.) expires at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(ii.) shall be limited to the issue of up to 6,930,707 Ordinary Shares being approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company, as at the date of this Notice.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001



Singer Capital Markets +44 207 496 3000

James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nomad

James Waterlow - Sales

Tel: 020 7496 30000



