Regulatory News:

Targetspot (formerly AudioValley) (Paris:ALTGS) (Brussels:ALTGS), a global player in AdTech and digital audio monetisation, today announced a highly promising agreement with ShowHeroes, a leading independent video solutions provider. The agreement gives Targetspot exclusive access to billions of monthly audio ad impressions from premium publishers and platforms such as Der Spiegel in Germany, Webedia in France and La Nacion in Argentina.

ShowHeroes is a global leader in digital video content, tech, and advertising solutions. The company provides publishers with valuable content, innovative technology, and sustainable monetization solutions while creating an engaging and brand-safe environment for advertisers. Its high-quality inventory aggregates a wide range of audiences across more than 4,000 websites, 800 publishers and 1 billion unique users. In Germany, where ShowHeroes is a partner of the country's top three daily newspapers (Der Spiegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Süddeutsche Zeitung), the company reaches the equivalent of 94.1% of the TV audience among adults over 16.

Exclusivity on premium content inventories

The agreement signed gives Targetspot worldwide exclusivity. The Group will be the only one to sell audio ads within ShowHeroes' inventory, in all markets where ShowHeroes operates. The roll-out will start in Germany and the Netherlands, followed by Spain, France, the UK, Belgium, the US and Canada.

ShowHeroes and Targetspot will now be in a prime position in the growing digital audio market, combining the significant reach of ShowHeroes with audio monetization opportunities and creating one of the leading digital audio portfolios in terms of reach and inventory within the German market.

Bastian Döring, Vice president EMEA Global Sales, declares: "We are very excited to be partnering with Targetspot to broaden our offer with audio. Digital audio advertising is one of the hottest marketing trends right now and it will only continue to grow in the coming years. At ShowHeroes, we're always on the cusp of the latest innovative formats, it's part of our pioneering DNA. Offering audio integrated with our video formats will provide an even wider range of monetization possibilities for our publishers while opening the doors for brands to reach customers at all touchpoints

"This video partnership with ShowHeroes validates our multi-pronged approach to audio advertising and opens up very promising prospects in many countries, particularly in Germany, where the Group has access to one of the largest digital audio inventories on the market, positioning itself as a key partner for agencies and brands. These brands will be able to reach a much wider audience through audio advertisements broadcast on video than through campaigns broadcast on FM radio stations, for example," says Alexandre Saboundjian, Chairman and founder of Targetspot.

NEXT EVENT

First half 2022 revenue

26 July 2022, after market close

About Targetspot

Targetspot, an AdTech group company listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges, has been a leader and pioneer in digital audio since 2007. Targetspot connects brands to their target audiences via an inventory of leading publishers across all areas of digital audio. Through its proprietary technologies, Targetspot provides end-to-end integration between advertisers and publishers, for contextually targeted, cookie-free campaigns involving both direct and programmatic buying. Targetspot is also a leader in audio streaming, its Shoutcast brand enabling over 85,000 radio stations to be streamed online. Targetspot is operational in 9 countries and employs around 100 people worldwide.

About ShowHeroes

ShowHeroes is a global leader in digital video content, tech, and advertising solutions. The company was founded by Ilhan Zengin, Mario Tiedemann, and Dennis Kirschner in 2016 with headquarters in Berlin and employs more than 400 people worldwide in 28 strategic hubs throughout Europe, the Nordics, LATAM, and the US. Since its inception, ShowHeroes Group has grown both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. According to Deloitte, it is one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Germany and was awarded the "Technology Fast 50" prize in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005105/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Marianne Py

mpy@actifin.fr

Francis Muyshondt

investorrelations@targetspot.com

Media Relations

Isabelle Dray

idray@actifin.fr

Laure-Eve Monfort

press@targetspot.com

+32 (0)489 57 76 52