The planned acquisition of this leading player in solvent-free waterborne acrylic resins will strengthen Arkema's position in this fast-growing region.

Polimeros Especiales is a well-established privately owned Mexican company producing high performance waterborne resins for a broad range of applications in markets such as architectural and decorative paints, textiles, pressure sensitive adhesives and construction. The company has become a key manufacturer of emulsions in the region, achieving sales of around US$40 million in 2021 and employing 230 people.

This planned acquisition is fully in line with Arkema's strategy to expand its Coating Solutions segment in growing markets and in low-volatile organic compound solutions. Waterborne is one of Arkema's key solvent-free technologies, together with powder, ultraviolet/light emitting diode/electron beam and high-solid systems.

According to Manuel Garcia, General Manager of Arkema in Mexico: "Thanks to Polimeros Especiales, Arkema will develop new positions in the Mexican market, which is experiencing robust growth. The acquisition will ensure continuous strong support to our customers and will enable Arkema to broaden its product offering locally".

"We welcome the addition of Polimeros Especiales and its teams to the Group as this leading company has developed strong customer proximity and technical know-how. Its solid manufacturing assets and logistics platform will strengthen our expertise and quality of service in the region" said Neil Tariq, Global Business Director, Arkema Coating Resins.

The Directors of Polimeros Especiales, added, "We are proud to be joining forces with Arkema and together, we will further develop innovative waterborne solutions for more sustainable resin offerings in the dynamic American market

This project, which is subject to approval by antitrust authorities, is expected to be finalized in Q3 2022.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

