The "Apparel Market in Germany to 2025 Market Analysis, Top Brands, Consumer Attitudes and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Germany with COVID-19 impact. It includes analysis of COVID-19 impact on customer shopping behavior, key apparel retailers, sector analysis, trends, and retailer reactions.

Report Highlights

German consumers remain cautious on non essential spend as new variants of COVID-19 pose threats

COVID-19 boosted prospects of online apparel retailers significantly

The athleisure trend continues to boost sportswear sales in Germany

Uncertain economic conditions due to COVID-19 had a significant impact on consumer confidence, leading to restricted spending

Menswear brands to benefit from the athleisure boost, as the category will grow the most versus pre pandemic levels by 2025

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Apparel Market Drivers Inhibitors

Economic Background

Apparel Market

Consumers

Brands Themes

Supply Chain Logistics

Apparel Data

Methodology Contacts

Companies Mentioned

H&M

C&A

Adidas

Nike

S.Oliver

Kik

Bonprix

Primark

Takko Fashion

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n9irb

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005849/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900