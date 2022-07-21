Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2022 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company earned $932,000 (or $0.33 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2022 compared to $1,001,000 (or $0.35 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2022. The Company earned $1,905,000 (or $0.67 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and $2,069,000 (or $0.72 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2022 were 21.74% ($56,787,000), 22.55% ($56,787,000), 12.63% ($58,902,000) and 21.74% ($56,787,000) respectively.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,660 shares, or 17.12% on June 30, 2022.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2022, the Company employed 82 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty(30) employees are full-time and there are four (4) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,691 $ 3,168 $ 4,806 Interest bearing deposits with banks 4,790 30,164 58,417 Total cash and cash equivalents 9,481 33,332 63,223 Securities available for sale 177,879 194,936 128,633 Restricted investments in bank stock 645 145 145 Loans 208,362 216,639 234,532 Allowance for loan losses (2,115 ) (2,093 ) (1,991 ) Net loans 206,247 214,546 232,541 Premises and equipment 2,635 2,580 2,629 Accrued interest receivable 2,211 1,719 1,627 Investment in Life Insurance 17,921 17,655 19,332 Other real estate owned 3,150 3,399 - Other assets 6,813 3,663 1,367 Total assets $ 426,982 $ 471,975 $ 449,497 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 165,932 $ 167,513 $ 164,726 Interest bearing 208,922 235,299 215,455 Total deposits 374,854 402,812 380,181 Short-term borrowings 12,736 - - Other liabilities 1,700 4,181 4,067 Total liabilities 389,290 406,993 384,248 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2022 and 2021 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,558 62,141 61,012 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (19,522 ) 8,185 9,581 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2022 and 2021 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 37,692 64,982 65,249 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 426,982 $ 471,975 $ 449,497

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,102 $ 2,434 $ 4,225 $ 4,949 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,175 981 2,350 1,966 Exempt from federal income taxes 523 217 1,029 445 Other 9 13 17 20 Total Interest income 3,809 3,645 7,621 7,380 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 49 58 105 115 Interest on short-term borrowings 17 - 17 - Total Interest expense 66 58 122 115 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,743 3,587 7,499 7,265 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - 14 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,743 3,587 7,485 7,265 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 358 380 733 738 Service charges on deposit accounts 167 172 319 338 Net Security (losses) gains (23 ) 45 (10 ) 46 Losses on other real estate (185 ) - (172 ) - Income from investment in life insurance 125 122 248 245 Other income 78 37 125 91 Total other operating income 520 756 1,243 1,458 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,758 1,822 3,643 3,653 Net occupancy expense 167 200 371 422 Furniture and equipment 130 132 243 245 Pennsylvania shares tax 148 164 307 314 Legal and professional 172 109 283 210 FDIC insurance 36 31 60 61 Other real estate expense 15 - 177 - Other expenses 832 704 1,581 1,385 Total other operating expenses 3,258 3,162 6,665 6,290 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,005 - 1,181 2,063 2,433 Income tax expense 73 180 158 364 Net income $ 932 $ 1,001 $ 1,905 $ 2,069 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 0.67 $ 0.72

