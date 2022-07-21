Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, award-winning personal care brand, SheaMoisture gears up to re-introduce the second edition of its successful pop-up activation the SheaMoisture 'Be Your Beautiful' Pop-up; celebrating the beauty, culture, talent, and influence of Canada's well accomplished and inspiring Black Community. The SheaMoisture 'Be Your Beautiful' Pop-up will run from Friday, July 29th to Monday, August 1st, 2022, leading up to North America's largest Caribbean cultural festival, Toronto Caribbean Carnival with 100% free entry and experiences for the entire family.





SheaMoisture's 'Be Your Beautiful' Pop-up will take over Stackt Market in Downtown Toronto where it will become a prime destination for the celebration of Canada's diverse and talented Black and Afro-Caribbean community. The four-day experience will feature community talent including musicians, artists, community leaders and philanthropists, media personalities, speakers and influencers and local community vendors and entrepreneurs. Complimentary hairstyling services will also be available throughout the four days using SheaMoisture's renowned and iconic haircare formulas and innovations. Hairstyling services will be provided by black owned and operated salon and barber businesses, namely: Jou Jou Hair Studio, The Curl Lounge, Crown & Glory Natural Hair Studio, Hair By Glenna, Fademaster Barbershop and Big House Barber Studios.

Gracing the SheaMoisture 'Be Your Beautiful' Pop-up will also be the official winners of the 2022 SheaMoisture Dream Fund: Carnival Spice, Alize Publishing, Halifax Charcuterie, Mane Experience and Koily Kurls. The Dream Fund is the second edition of SheaMoisture's grant program which offered financial support to the Canadian Black community which has been disproportionately affected globally. The Dream Fund aimed to provide financial grants to black-owned businesses who demonstrated how their services and offerings support their community; how they have positively adapted their business models in recent times and how the funds will support their staff and elevate their future business goals.

"SheaMoisture was built on the core belief that commerce is the route to social and economic empowerment. Every purchase of SheaMoisture helps us invest in programs that support the black community everywhere in the world. Here in Canada, we have focused our efforts on supporting black-owned businesses, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to succeed in these challenging times. We are delighted to have the opportunity to share our Dream Fund winners' inspiring stories and celebrate the talent, resilience, and success of Canada's Black community," says Unilever Marketing Manager, Dennis Chua.



The SheaMoisture 'Be Your Beautiful' Pop-up will feature musical performances by 6-time Juno award nominated Reggae singer Ammoye Evans, DJ sets by Luxelife Sound Co-Owner DJ Lissa Monet, DJ Killa Kels, and Luxelife Sound talent DJ Fly Lady Di, a motivational talk by Jam Gamble, art showcases by local black artists, on-site exclusive talent interviews with Toronto based Not With The Hype: The Podcast, a reggae fitness class by Club EnHERgy and an exclusive Shea Shop where consumers can buy their favourite SheaMoisture items in a flash sale and have access to exclusive products and launches not yet released in Canada.

For more information on the SheaMoisture 'Be Your Beautiful' Pop-up and programming details, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sheamoisture-presents-be-your-beautiful-tickets-372110501527.

About SheaMoisture:

SheaMoisture, committed to serving those who have been underserved in beauty, is the enduring and beautiful legacy of Sofi Tucker. Widowed with five children at 19, Grandma Sofi supported her family by selling handcrafted shea butter soaps and other creations in the village market in Sierra Leone. Sofi became known as a healer who shared the power of shea and African black soap with families throughout the countryside. She handed down her recipes to grandson Richelieu Dennis, who founded SheaMoisture and incorporated her wisdom into the brand's hair and skin care innovations. SheaMoisture products continue to be made in culturally authentic ways to preserve their efficacy, benefits and rich history. Collections are formulated with natural ingredients, and shea butter is ethically-sourced from 15 women's co-ops in Northern Ghana as part of parent company Sundial Brands' purpose-driven Community Commerce business model. Sundial and SheaMoisture were built on the core belief that only commerce can bring true economic independence to communities and empower women to break the cycles of poverty. The company directly reinvests in the communities it serves by creating economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem.

