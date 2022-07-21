Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Thomas Von Koch (the "Acquiror"), c/o EQT Partners AB, Box 16509, 103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, acquired indirect ownership, through TomEnterprise AB, of an aggregate of 304,827 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (the "Issuer") through the facilities of The NASDAQ Capital Market (the "Acquisition"). The Issuer's head office is located at Two Carlson Parkway, Suite 260, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55447, U.S.A.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror had ownership of, and exercised control and direction over, an aggregate of 2,551,020 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 9.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror had ownership of, and exercised control and direction over, an aggregate of 2,855,847 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis. The Acquiror paid aggregate cash consideration of US$400,196.10 (approximately C$518,974.30) for the 304,827 Purchased Shares at an average price of approximately US$1.313 per Purchased Share (approximately C$1.703). The Canadian dollar values referred to above were determined using the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on July 8, 2022.

The Purchased Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of his holdings in securities of the Issuer as he may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional common shares or other securities of the Issuer or the disposition of all or a portion of his securityholdings in the Issuer, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Acquiror will file an early warning report in respect of the Acquisition with the applicable Canadian securities regulators, a copy of which will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report can be obtained by contacting the Acquiror at +46706034564, Per Colleen, CEO TomEnterprise AB.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131586