- (PLX AI) - Seagate Technology Q4 revenue USD 2,628 million vs. estimate USD 2,790 million.
- • Q4 gross margin 28.9%
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.27 vs. estimate USD 1.7
- • Q4 net income USD 276 million
- • Q4 operating margin 13.7%
- • Results reflect stable mass capacity storage demand, offset by the impacts of Covid restrictive measures in Asia and weakening global economic conditions on our other end markets, CEO said
- • These impacts were most pronounced in our consumer facing Legacy markets: CEO
