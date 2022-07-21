- (PLX AI) - SVB Q2 net income USD 333 million vs. estimate USD 483 million.
- • Q2 net interest income USD 1,200 million
- • Challenges in the public markets are affecting liquidity flows to private companies, and that impact is being felt down the line in private company valuations, hiring and performance expectations, CEO said
- • Such adjustments are a normal and necessary part of the innovation cycle and, although they have caused us to shift some of our near-term expectations, they have not changed our belief in the long-term growth opportunity represented by the innovation economy: CEO
