

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.95 billion, or $4.96 per share. This compares with $3.45 billion, or $7.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.95 Bln. vs. $3.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.96 vs. $7.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.09



