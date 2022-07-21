

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $179.32 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $237.24 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $313.36 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.51 billion from $2.30 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $179.32 Mln. vs. $237.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.



