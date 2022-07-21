Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.07.2022
Markel Corporation: Markel appoints Tim Pasik to lead commercial casualty product lines

RICHMOND, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Tim Pasik has been appointed Managing Director, Commercial Casualty Product Lines Leader for Markel Specialty's insurance operations. In his new role, Tim will provide oversight for Markel Specialty's commercial primary and excess - retail and wholesale - product lines.

Markel Logo

"We're looking forward to continuing to drive profitable growth for Markel's commercial casualty product lines," said Alan Rodrigues, Executive Underwriting Officer, Casualty. "Tim's leadership qualities, ability to build relationships, and strategic problem solving will help support our customers in finding the best possible solutions for their risks."

Pasik joined Markel in 2014 and most recently served as Managing Director, Commercial Excess Casualty, Wholesale. He has nearly 40 years of insurance industry experience and has successfully developed underwriting guidelines, established rating parameters, and set authorities for field underwriters.

Pasik will report to Rodrigues and is based in Markel's New York, New York office.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

