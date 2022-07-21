

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $307.8 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $517.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $414.5 M or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.52 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $307.8 Mln. vs. $517.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



