

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $333 million, or $5.60 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $9.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $333 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.60 vs. $9.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.66



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SVB FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de