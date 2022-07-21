

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $38 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $4.64 billion from $4.95 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $38 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $4.64 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.7-$4.9 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $19.0-$19.4 Bln



