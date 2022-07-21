

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $276 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $2.63 billion from $3.01 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $276 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.63 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.35 - $2.65 Bln



