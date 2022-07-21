Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat and EnerCom Denver Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Bob Herlin Chairman and co-founder of Evolution, Kelly Loyd, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss Evolution's strategy going forward and other topics. Registration for the event is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_igCk4xvLQ9mlmmGc715dBg

Evolution will also be participating in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado on August 7-10, 2022. The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 9 at 3:10 pm Mountain Time and will also host one-on-one meetings. An updated investor deck prepared for the conference along with a live webcast link to the Company's presentation will be posted on Evolution's website, www.evolutionpetroleum.com, in the "Investors" section of the site, on the "Presentations and Events" page before the event.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Assets include non-operated interests in the Barnett Shale in North Texas, the Jonah Field in Wyoming, the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field and a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Kelly Loyd, Interim President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

KLoyd@jvladvisors.com

RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709408/Evolution-Petroleum-to-Participate-in-Water-Tower-Research-Fireside-Chat-and-EnerCom-Denver-Conference