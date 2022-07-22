ActivePure Technology: ActivePure and the North Texas Commission Hosts Webinar "At the Intersection of Infrastructure and Sustainability: The Future of Corporate Resilience"

Webinar will discuss the future of healthy, sustainable infrastructure and how to lead the way

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in sustainable 24/7 indoor surface and air purification technology, will lead a live webinar, "At the Intersection of Infrastructure and Sustainability: The Future of Corporate Resilience," with its partner, North Texas Commission, a public-private non-profit organization. The free webinar is open to the public and will take place on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. CT.

The webinar will include presentations from distinguished thought leaders in medical, business, public policy and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). These experts will explore what the return to (better than) normal can look like. Panel participants include:

Deborah Birx, M.D. - Former White House coronavirus task force coordinator, physician, researcher, author and the current chief medical and science advisor at ActivePure

Heidi DuBois - Global head of ESG at AEA Investors with an extensive career in ESG and corporate social responsibility

Chris Wallace - President and CEO of the North Texas Commission, leading the Commission in tackling the North Texas region's greatest challenges

Amy Carenza - ActivePure's chief commercial officer, with a distinguished career in financial services, risk management and business strategy

"We are excited to have such a distinguished panel of experts and learn how public and private sector leadership can work together to influence public policy and embrace 21st-century solutions so we can not only survive but thrive," said Joseph Urso, CEO and chairman of ActivePure.

The webinar will begin with opening remarks from Dr. Birx, followed by presentations on the White House indoor air quality guidelines, the importance of ESG for businesses and a look into the North Texas Commission's response to COVID-19 as a case study on convening leadership across the public and private sectors. A question-and-answer session with all presenters will follow.

To register for the event, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EyIMesD-SS-1WtkYD8dukQ.

For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS COMMISSION

A unique and powerful public-private partnership, the North Texas Commission achieves impactful outcomes benefiting our robust 13-county region. The Commission manages the region's unified advocacy voice at the state and federal levels. As the lead convener of subject matter experts, the NTC improves the workforce pipeline and cultivates future leaders in North Texas.

