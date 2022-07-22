

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.4 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 2.5 percent in May.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 2.2 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices were flat - slowing from the upwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in May (originally 0.2 percent).







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de