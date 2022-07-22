ABB today published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in relation to the proposed spin-off of its Accelleron turbocharging business, which will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The invitation can be found attached and at go.abb/egm.

The EGM will be broadcast live under go.abb/egm, starting at 10:30 am and will be conducted primarily in German. Translation into English will be available.

The voting results will be published on go.abb/egm shortly after the EGM.

