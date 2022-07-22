Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results H1 2022

- DRPS H1 2022 at € 0.81 per share. FY 2022 guidance € 1.55 - 1.65 confirmed
- Strong leasing performance, Dutch leasing spreads positive for the first time since 2016
- 16% like-for-like rental growth core portfolio
- Footfall outperforming in our core markets
- Positive valuations in core portfolio. Presikhaaf Full Service Center +3%
- Delivering 3 FSCs in H2 on track and on budget, despite macro-economic uncertainties
