WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
21.07.22
11:53 Uhr
15,050 Euro
+0,240
+1,62 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,66014,83007:22
14,76014,85021.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2022 | 07:05
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results H1 2022

  • DRPS H1 2022 at € 0.81 per share. FY 2022 guidance € 1.55 - 1.65 confirmed
  • Strong leasing performance, Dutch leasing spreads positive for the first time since 2016
  • 16% like-for-like rental growth core portfolio
  • Footfall outperforming in our core markets
  • Positive valuations in core portfolio. Presikhaaf Full Service Center +3%
  • Delivering 3 FSCs in H2 on track and on budget, despite macro-economic uncertainties

  • Wereldhave N.V. Results H1 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e626c3d-a6cc-402a-b7ce-b40ee4168c7e)

