- (PLX AI) - Kindred Q2 gross winnings revenue GBP 238.7 million vs. estimate GBP 248 million.
- • Q2 pretax profit GBP 7 million
- • Q2 net income GBP 5.8 million
- • Q2 EPS GBP 0.03
|Kindred Group: Dutch market access in place and strategic execution continues
|Kindred Group plc - Half year report: January - June 2022 (unaudited)
SLIEMA, Malta, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Second quarter 2022
Total revenue (B2C and B2B) was GBP...
